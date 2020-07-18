Damon, Janice
Janice L. Damon Janice L. Damon, age 86, passed away July 15, 2020, at the Accura Healthcare in Stanton, Iowa. Janice was born February 25, 1944, and was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard L. Damon, in 2014. Janice was a factory worker and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Council Bluffs. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, 2 p.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery, in Omaha, Neb., with Pastor Timothy Frank, officiating. Friends and family to meet at the funeral home, at 1:30 p.m., for cortege to Forest Lawn.

Jul 21
Graveside Service
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
2:00PM
