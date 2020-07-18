Janice L. Damon Janice L. Damon, age 86, passed away July 15, 2020, at the Accura Healthcare in Stanton, Iowa. Janice was born February 25, 1944, and was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard L. Damon, in 2014. Janice was a factory worker and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Council Bluffs. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, 2 p.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery, in Omaha, Neb., with Pastor Timothy Frank, officiating. Friends and family to meet at the funeral home, at 1:30 p.m., for cortege to Forest Lawn.
To send flowers to the family of Janice Damon , please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 21
Graveside Service
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.