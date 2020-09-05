Dangerfield, Mary

 Skip to main content
Mary A. Dangerfield, age 84, of Council Bluffs, formerly of LaVista, NE, passed away September 2, 2020. Mary was born on October 1, 1935. Preceded by daughter, Danita. Survived by daughter, Paula Danger field; son, Michael (Lorraine) Dangerfield; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and 2 on the way. Visitation, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Tuesday, 12 p.m. noon at the funeral home. Interment Omaha National Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

