Dangerfield, Mary

Mary A. Dangerfield, age 84, of Council Bluffs, formerly of LaVista, NE, passed away September 2, 2020. Mary was born on October 1, 1935. Preceded by daughter, Danita. Survived by daughter, Paula Danger field; son, Michael (Lorraine) Dangerfield; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and 2 on the way. Visitation, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Tuesday, 12 p.m. noon at the funeral home. Interment Omaha National Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.