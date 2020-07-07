Jenine R. Danker, passed away July 3, 2020, and was born January 18, 1961. She was preceded in death by mother, Ottie Jean Danker. Jenine is survived by father, Richard G. Danker (Betty); sisters, Pamela J. Danker and Sheri M. Kuta (Ken); nephew, Jerrod Danker (Amanda Harkin); special friend, Mary Rourke. Visitation, Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m.., at the West Center Chapel, followed by services at 11 a.m. To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society.
