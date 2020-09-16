 Skip to main content
DeLong, Phyllis M.
Phyllis M. DeLong, aged 79, passed away September 14, 2020, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was born to the late Otto and Lena Brockman on July 2, 1941, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Jerry DeLong; sister, Kathy Hansen; great-grandson, Leland Antonio Lee Johnson. She is survived by her children, Earl (Lynn) DeLong, Jerry Jr. (Sheila) DeLong, and Shari (Ben) DeLong; grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; brothers, Jerry (Sally) Brockman and John Brockman. A graveside service will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Council Bluffs, Friday September 18, 2020, at 11 a.m.

