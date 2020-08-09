Dilts, Anita

Anita Mae Dilts, age 89, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1931. Preceded in death by husband, Dale; and son, Tim. Survived by sons, Rob (Teresa) Dilts, and Mike (Nancy) Dilts, all of Omaha, Neb.; daughter, Kate (Rick) Di Salle, of Eau Claire, Wis.; grandchildren, Ty Dilts, Alyssa Dilts (Michael Evanosky), Jay (Jamie) Dilts, Joe Dilts, and Samuel, Noah, John, and Eljah Di Salle; great-grandchildren, Keaton and Blakely Dilts; sisters, Doris De Vivo, and Marge Palmerton; other loving family and friends. Service will meet on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill Bayliss Park Chapel, to proceed to Hazel Dale Cemetery, at 10:30 a.m., for graveside service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.