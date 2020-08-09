You have permission to edit this article.
Dilts, Anita
Dilts, Anita

Anita Mae Dilts, age 89, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1931. Preceded in death by husband, Dale; and son, Tim. Survived by sons, Rob (Teresa) Dilts, and Mike (Nancy) Dilts, all of Omaha, Neb.; daughter, Kate (Rick) Di Salle, of Eau Claire, Wis.; grandchildren, Ty Dilts, Alyssa Dilts (Michael Evanosky), Jay (Jamie) Dilts, Joe Dilts, and Samuel, Noah, John, and Eljah Di Salle; great-grandchildren, Keaton and Blakely Dilts; sisters, Doris De Vivo, and Marge Palmerton; other loving family and friends. Service will meet on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill Bayliss Park Chapel, to proceed to Hazel Dale Cemetery, at 10:30 a.m., for graveside service.

Dilts, Anita
Dilts, Anita
