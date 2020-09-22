Dinsmore, Nancy (Spires)

Nancy J. (Spires) Dinsmore age 79, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Gene, her parents Roy C. and Ellen Spires, in-laws Don and Phyllis Dinsmore, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Roberta Spires, brother-in-law Donald Bertelsen, and in-laws Marvin and Violet Dinsmore. She is survived by her children; Cherie Brown and husband Curtis of Belle Plaine, Iowa, Chris Dinsmore of Missouri Valley, Chad and Patti Dinsmore of Urbandale, Iowa. Grandchildren; Jessica (Dakota) Whiteowl of Missouri Valley, Nolan (Madison) Brown of Tiffin, Iowa, Holly (Dustin) Kriegel of Hartwick, Iowa, Bailey Dinsmore of Council Bluffs, Austin Brown of Belle Plaine, and Colin and Graham Dinsmore of Urbandale; great-grandchildren; Josephine Whiteowl, Zoe Kriegel, and Cameron Brown. She is also survived by sisters and brother-in-law, Loretta Bertelsen, Missouri Valley and Judy and Jerry Guinan, Mobile, Alabama, in-laws; Jim and Linda Dinsmore, Blair, Nebraska, Linda and Jerry Summers, Missouri Valley, Patty and John Stueve, Missouri Valley, and Randy Dinsmore of Omaha. There will be a visitation for Nancy on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Christian Church, Missouri Valley, Iowa.