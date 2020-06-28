William Hale (Bill) Dobbs, passed away May 24, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. He was 84 years old, born June 17, 1936, to William and Marie Dobbs, of Coburg, Iowa. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Katherine, Phyllis and brother, James, and his daughter Pamela. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Merna (Lorimor) Dobbs; son, Randy and wife Amber (Pickinpaugh) Dobbs; two grandsons, Camden and Connor Dobbs and many nieces, nephews and friends. Bill grew up on a farm in Coburg Iowa, and graduated from Coburg High School. He lived in Council Bluffs for all of his adult life working as a masonry contractor. He was the president of Dobbs Construction. He served in the national Guard and was a member of Broadway Methodist Church. Bill loved sports, especially baseball. He was quite a good player in his younger years and he was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. He also enjoyed college football and the NBA. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with family. His favorite things were hosting the family traditions of Zoo Day and Christmas and spending time with his beloved grandsons. Visitation, Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services, Friday, July 3, 2020, at 9 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.
