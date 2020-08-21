Doiel, Sandra

Sandra S. Doiel, age 76, died August 19, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 4, 1944, to the late Frederick and Margaret (Samson) Dunow. Sandra graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1962 and retired from the West Pottawattamie County Extension Office. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Paul "Greg" Doiel; siblings, Eleanor Bellamy, Mildred Brooks and Dwight Swanson. Sandra is survived by her husband, Walter Doiel; children, Cindy Schulze (P.J.), Shelly Lautenbaugh (Mike Kelley), Patrick Doiel; sister, Patricia Flynn (Don); 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday August 23, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial service is at the funeral home on Monday at 1 p.m. Inurnment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
