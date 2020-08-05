Donovan, Michael

Michael Joseph Donovan, age 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on August 2, 2020, at his home, in Council Bluffs. He was born on October 9, 1951 to the late Robert J. and Irma (Welp) Donovan, in Dubuque, Iowa. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Robert G. Donovan and nephew, JT Kaiser. He is survived by his spouse, Lynn Donovan; son, Michael E. Donovan; daughter, Adrienne Mether (Lynn); grandchildren, Kayla, Emily, Michael R., Matthew, Madelyn, Lucia, Maleena, Sawyer and one expected in February 2021; brother, Richard T. Donovan (Mary); sister, Mary Carol (Jeff); a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is 2 to 3 p.m., on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with a rosary starting at 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m., on Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, in Council Bluffs. Inurnment in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Council Bluffs. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church or Knights of Columbus.
