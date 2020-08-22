W. Craig Doty, age 66, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, died August 20, 2020. He was born in Nebraska City, Nebraska, on November 2, 1953 to Bill and Jeanne (Ballinger) Doty. Craig graduated from Sidney, Iowa High School with the class of 1971 and retired from Abbott Laboratories. He was preceded in death by his father. Craig is survived by his wife, Chris Doty; son Eric Doty (Kim); mother, Jeanne Doty; siblings, Carol Kearns, Brad Doty (Lori) and Brian Doty; grandchildren, Kenadie, Zakary and Olivia Doty; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.