Doyle, Robert "Bob"

Robert A. "Bob" Doyle, age 81, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 14, 2020 at CHI Mercy Hospital. Bob was born November 28, 1938 in Strahan, Iowa to the late Leo D. and Georgiana (Trenholm) Doyle. He grew up on farms near Coin, Iowa and attended Coin High School for 3 1/2 years before moving to Oakland, Iowa and graduating from Oakland High School in 1957. Bob graduated from Creighton University School of Pharmacy in 1962. He practiced retail pharmacy for over 42 years retiring in 2004 from Osco Drug in Council Bluffs. Bob enjoyed cars, traveling, riding his bicycle, playing cards, fishing and other activities. Bob and his wife Betty hosted legendary Doyle St. Patrick's Day parties for many years. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Bob briefly dated Elizabeth Schmitz in the early 1960's and they reunited in 2003 and married on May 8, 2004 in Lincoln, Nebraska. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his infant sister, Elizabeth Doyle in 1953. Bob is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Doyle of Council Bluffs; son, Rob Doyle of Ft. Scott, Kansas; stepchildren, Rob (Lori) Anderson of Omaha, Mark (Tanya) Anderson of Columbus, Ohio, Lizbeth (Larry) Puckett of Wilmington, North Carolina, Kristian (Laura) Anderson of Lincoln, Nebraska, Nicole (Kip) Paterson of Lakeville, Minnesota; 16 step-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Rita) Doyle of Oakland, Iowa; sister, Mary (John) Means of Ogden, Iowa; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Recitation of the Rosary, Sunday, 3 p.m., followed by a visitation with the family present until 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following at St. Patrick Church Social Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Church Building Fund, Masses or family wishes. Due to COVID-19, the family strongly encourages the use of masks.