You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
(Drake) Yopp, Cindy
0 entries

(Drake) Yopp, Cindy

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Cindy L. (Drake) Yopp, age 64, passed away April 17, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, on July 27, 1955, to the late James F. and Elnora "Nordie" (Hite) Drake. Cindy graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1973 and retired from Physicians Mutual. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Drake. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Amy Jo Nuzum (Dan Nusser); sister, Tammy Horton (James); brother, James F. Drake II (Cathy); grandson, Grant Nuzum; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be Friday, August 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Hazel Dell Cemetery.

+1 
(Drake) Yopp, Cindy
+1 
(Drake) Yopp, Cindy
To plant a tree in memory of Cindy Yopp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News