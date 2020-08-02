(Drake) Yopp, Cindy

Cindy L. (Drake) Yopp, age 64, passed away April 17, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, on July 27, 1955, to the late James F. and Elnora "Nordie" (Hite) Drake. Cindy graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1973 and retired from Physicians Mutual. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Drake. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Amy Jo Nuzum (Dan Nusser); sister, Tammy Horton (James); brother, James F. Drake II (Cathy); grandson, Grant Nuzum; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be Friday, August 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Hazel Dell Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.