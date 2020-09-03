Driscoll, Adam

Adam A. Driscoll, age 40, passed away August 31, 2020 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Adam was born in Omaha, Nebraska on November 17, 1979, to Joseph and Susan Driscoll. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Dana Driscoll; children, Kinnick, Penelope, and Addison Driscoll; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Sandy Williams; brother, Dylan (Hannah) Driscoll; sister, Faith Driscoll; siblings-in-law, Beth Williams, Brian Williams (Tricia); grand mother-in-law, Frances Williams; grandfather-in-law, Chuck DeWitt; niece, Emilia Driscoll; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. In support of the family and honor of Adam, wear your favorite team jersey at the visitation. Family request Masks be worn during Visitation. Private Graveside Service Saturday, September 5, 2020, with a celebration of life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials.
