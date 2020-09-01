Dunn, Roger

Roger A. Dunn went home to be with his Lord on August 27, 2020 at the age of 71. His transition to eternal life took place at his residence in Council Bluffs after two years of battling Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and throat cancer. Roger was retired from nearly 30 years employment at Kelloggs. He was preceded in death by his father Roland. He was survived by his wife Teri Dunn; mother Lorraine Dunn; sisters Roxanne Waechter and Ronelle Freeman; son Roger Dunn Jr.; daughter Christine Koke; step-daughter Amanda Chun; step-daughter LeAnne Kniewel; and their families. Roger was laid to rest in the Dow City Iowa Cemetery. Dr. Seuss reminds us: Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. We praise God that he's no longer in pain and that we will be together again.
