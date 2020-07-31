Dennis E. Eaton, age 74, passed away on July 28, 2020. Dennis was born on August 12, 1945, to the late Louis and Norma (Nixon) Eaton, in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Darwin Eaton. Dennis is survived by his wife, Karen Eaton; sisters, Diane Althaus (David) and Darlene Eaton (Susan); sister-in-law, Debby Eaton; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be Monday, August 3, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Lone Tree Cemetery, Sioux Rapids.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
2:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1:00PM
