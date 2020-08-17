Edenburn, Jacqueline

Jacqueline M. Edenburn, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 11, 2020, at Westmont Care Center, in Logan, Iowa.
Jackie was born January 9, 1936, in Council Bluffs, to the late Burnie O. and Dorothy H. (Rhodes) Kirkpatrick. She married Jack Edenburn in 1954. Jackie was a homemaker and a general nurse aide for in-home health care patients.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 2014; sister, Goldie Butterfield; and brother, Vernie J. Kirkpatrick.
Jackie is survived by her sisters, Donna Vinson and Mary Vallier; nieces and nephews.
It was Jackie’s wish to be cremated. No services will be held.
