Eggers, Gwen

Gwen Eggers, 70, of Carson, Iowa, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. Gwen is survived by husband, Gregory; children, Geoffrey (Marci) Eggers and Jacquelyn (Eric) Holste; her grandchildren, Elayna and Jack Eggers, Davin, Ellison, and Camden Holste; and all of her brothers and sisters and their families. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Carson. Burial will be at the Carson Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to M.A.D.D. (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) or the American Cancer Society.

