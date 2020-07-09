Evans, Annie

Annie Jo Van Vliet Evans, was born February 6, 1984, in Council Bluffs. She grew up in the Yukon Territory of Alaska. Typically this would be the part of the obituary where someone would enter the date of death, where she went to school and where she worked. Annie was not your typical individual and was not made to tell a lot about herself. She had the biggest heart and loved everyone with all of it. Annie was truly world renowned for her lack of patience and her healthy appetite for sarcasm. Annie was the worst at holding back her filter, speaking her truth and was the first to voice her absolute truest of thoughts and opinions, and we loved her even more for that gift. Annie touched many lives and loved not only her family, but her friends. Annie loved and lived this life, exactly how anyone should. To always put others before yourself, to love and trust with all of your heart and above all, be there for your family. Annie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frances Mitsch, Kenny Meyer, Jerry and Emma Driver; aunt, Deb Cain; brother, Peter Van Vliet; sister, Dede Janke; step-brother, Josh Jackson; step-sister, Dana Macon. She is survived by husband, Jason; children, Adysen, Maizie, Sadie, and Jase; mother, Tamara Van Vliet and husband Rue, of Homer, Alaska; sisters, Angela Arteaga, Amy Epps, Sarah Driver; brother, James Driver; in-laws, Randy and Sheila Evans; sister-in-law, Tricia Evans, Aunt Terri (Dan) Michael; uncles, Tim (Martie) Meyer, Todd Meyer, Brad (Rhonda) Mitsch; many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of Annie's life will be Saturday, 1:30 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Livestream of the funeral can be viewed on the funeral home's website under Annie's obituary. Family will direct memorials.
