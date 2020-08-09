Dolores M. Eyre, age 96, passed away July 28, 2020. Dolores was born January 5, 1924, to the late Theodore and Alvena Behrens. She is preceded in death by her husband, Randall; son, David Eyre; sister, Betty Fickel; brother, Robert Behrens; grandson, Josh Eyre. Dolores is survived by her children, Judith (Dick) Wilderman, Trudy (Pat) Perkins, Randy (Linda) Eyre and Robert Eyre. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
