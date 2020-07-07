Farrell, Rosalie

Heaven gained a wonderful angel in the early morning of July 3, 2020, as our mother, Rosalie J. Farrell, passed on to be with her husband, Donald D. Farrell. She was born on June 13, 1932, and graduated from St. Francis High School in Council Bluffs, in 1950. She then attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing, graduating in 1954. She worked at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs as an RN then as a surgical RN at Jennie Edmundson, retiring in 1988. She was a staple at these institutions and is remembered by many doctors, nurses and staff. She married Donald Farrell on February 16, 1953, and to this union were born five children, Paul (Julia), David, John, Julia (Tom) and Jim. She is also survived by her brother, Fred Porter, Jr.; and sister, Loralie Porter. She and Don will always be remembered for hosting July 4th fireworks displays, Memorial Day picnics and New Year's Eve celebrations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and her parents, Fred Porter, Sr., Mildred Lorraine Porter Hart; and step-father, Zean Hart. To cherish her memory are also her children, 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be performed at the burial site. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, VNA/ Hospice or the charity of your choice. Our family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to the VNA/Hospice, for taking good care of our mother this past year and to our brother, Jim, for taking such loving care of her for the last several years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.