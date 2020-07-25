Freese, LuAnn
Freese, LuAnn

LuAnn B. Freese, age 58, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away July 23, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, on August 14, 1961. LuAnn graduated from Treynor High School and was a legal assistant for the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office. LuAnn was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Goos and brother, Alan Goos. LuAnn is survived by her husband of 32 years, Raymond Freese; sons, Morgan Freese (Daphne), Derrick Freese (Sheridan Marr); mother, Shirlene Goos; siblings, Neil Goos (Nancy), Gere Harmon (Max), Connie Andersen (Steve), Cindy Buckingham (Keevan), Joan Saar, Greg Goos (Vicki); mother-in-law, Sharon Hoff (Virgil); nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m., on Monday, at Zion Congregational Church in Treynor. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Buffett Cancer Center or Zion Congregational Church.

Service information

Jul 27
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, July 27, 2020
10:30AM
Zion Congregational Cemetery-Treynor
-
Treynor, IA -
Jul 26
Visitation
Sunday, July 26, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
