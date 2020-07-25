Freese, LuAnn

LuAnn B. Freese, age 58, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away July 23, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, on August 14, 1961. LuAnn graduated from Treynor High School and was a legal assistant for the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office. LuAnn was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Goos and brother, Alan Goos. LuAnn is survived by her husband of 32 years, Raymond Freese; sons, Morgan Freese (Daphne), Derrick Freese (Sheridan Marr); mother, Shirlene Goos; siblings, Neil Goos (Nancy), Gere Harmon (Max), Connie Andersen (Steve), Cindy Buckingham (Keevan), Joan Saar, Greg Goos (Vicki); mother-in-law, Sharon Hoff (Virgil); nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m., on Monday, at Zion Congregational Church in Treynor. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Buffett Cancer Center or Zion Congregational Church.
Service information
10:30AM
-
Treynor, IA -
2:00PM-4:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.