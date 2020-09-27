Freet, Dwayne

Dwayne "Skip" Freet, age 79, passed away on September 24, 2020, in Council Bluffs. He was born on November 14, 1940, to the late Bus and Ruby (Bailey) Freet in Council Bluffs. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Phyllis Milner. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Patricia; daughters, Sheila (Greg) Jacobs, Teresa (Mark) Evers, and Kelly (Karl) Davis; sons, Brett (Beth) Ford, and Rod (Sharla) Ford; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; one niece; and one nephew. Skip served in the US Navy on the USS Independence as a Gunner's Mate. He was an avid drag racer and enjoyed NASCAR, taking several trips to Talladega. He was a true outdoorsman, and loved spending time with his family. Visitation will be held on September 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, with a Military Honor ceremony at 5 p.m.
