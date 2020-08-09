You have permission to edit this article.
Shirley J. Fritz, age 75, of Oakland, Iowa, formerly of Elkhorn, Neb. Preceded in death by husband, Ernest Fritz. Survived by sons, Greg (Kim) Lang, of Council Bluffs, and Chris (Sara) Lang, of Carlisle, Iowa; step-children, Chris Fritz, of Omaha, Neb., Mary (John) Timms, of Berthoud, Colo., Laura Fritz, of Blair, Neb., and Mark Meier (Jennie), of Fremont, Neb.; sister, Bonnie Kardell, of Avoca, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation, Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral, Saturday, at 1 p.m., all at the funeral home. Interment, Prospect Hill. Condolences to and "live stream" available at reichmuthfuneralhomes. com.

Fritz, Shirley
