Fuller, Jim

Jim A. Fuller, age 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away on August 28, 2020 at his home. Jim was born on June 3, 1928 in Omaha, Neb., to the late Victor and Hazel (Brace) Fuller. He graduated from Omaha Tech High School in 1946, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Jim married Marilyn Mueller on June 22, 1953. They were blessed with three children. Jim retired from Fruehauf Trailer Corp. in 1990, after 32 years of service. He was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church; an avid camper, woodworker, and loved to work on old cars. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Harold; and his sister, Betty Patterson. Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Fuller; daughters, Debra (Philip) Justesen all of Council Bluffs, and Victoria (Joel) Johnson of Elkhorn, Neb.; son, Steve (Debra) Fuller of Council Bluffs; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held in June of 2021 at the Bethany Presbyterian Church. Memorials are suggested to Bethany Presbyterian Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.