Donald R. Gantt, age 63, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence. Donald was born on July 1, 1957, in Omaha, Neb., to the late David and Betty (Nealon) Gantt. Donald worked as a Machine Operator for Lucent Technology, retiring in 2010. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Gantt in 2015; sister, Wanda Sandt; brother, Ronald Gantt. Donald is survived by his son, Casey Gantt and girlfriend Ashley; three grandchildren, Braxton Long, Brayton Gantt, Baleigh Gantt; brother, Roger (Patty) Gantt; special friends, Cindy and Robert. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Family will direct memorials.
Service information
Jul 10
Visitation
Friday, July 10, 2020
5:30PM-7:30PM
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
