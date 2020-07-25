Norman C. Gardner, age 93, passed away July 22, 2020. Norman proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked at Janesville Trucking and retired from Timpte Trailer. He was born in Harlan, Iowa, on September 30, 1926, to the late Clifford and Cora (Olsen) Gardner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Gardner. Norman is survived by his wife, Betty Gardner; children, Cheryl Hill (David, Sr.) and Mark Gardner (Kelly); brother, Gary Gardner (Jean); four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Funeral service is 1 p.m., on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in the Harlan, Iowa Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
