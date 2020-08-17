Gare, Joice

Joice Marie (Garrett) Gare, age 97, passed away on July 28, at her home, in Northampton, Mass.
Born on April 2, 1923, in Council Bluffs, to the late Hugh M. Garrett, Sr. and the late Mary A. (Clark) Garrett. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, class of 1941, in Council Bluffs, and attended Iowa State College, in Ames, Iowa, until the beginning of WWII. During the war she worked on the second shift (4 p.m. - midnight) in the personnel department of the Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Co., south of Omaha, Neb., in an office under the wings of B-26s and later B-29s. After the war she worked for IBM, in Omaha, operating business machines that were the very beginnings of computers. Joice married Edward John Gare III (always known as John), of Northampton, on October 10, 1948, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, in Council Bluffs. Since John worked in the family business (E.J. Gare & Son - a jewelry store on Main St.), they made their home in Northampton, where they lived until John's death on October 3, 1990. Joice worked first at IBM in Springfield, Mass., then at Smith College as a secretary, in the chemistry department, until their daughter, Alison Joice, was born in December 1952. A stay-at-home mom until their second child, daughter, Tracey, was in school, Joice returned to Smith College and worked there half-time for the next 40 years as secretary in both the chemistry and mathematics departments - retiring in 1998. Through the years, Joice served on boards of the Girl Scouts, United Cerebral Palsy, the Lathrop Home, Dollars for Scholars, and was a member of Betty Ann Chapter of DAR. The family took numerous car trips across the country, and also forty-some tours of many European countries with a local travel group, which continued well after her retirement. She was a member of First Churches, in Northampton, and also participated in classes through The Five College Learning in Retirement program.
Joice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Alison; and brothers, Paul L. Garrett and H. Morgan Garrett, Jr.
She leaves her daughter, Tracey (Gare) Polachek and husband Daniel; grandsons, Daniel Polachek, of Northampton, and Edward Polachek, of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; sister-in-law, Jessie (Gare) Bierwert, of Northampton; sister, Rosemary Williams and husband Charles, of Council Bluffs; nieces, Lisa Williams, of Council Bluffs, Patricia Leary, of Davis, Calif., Crisca Bierwert, of Wash., Karen Bierwert, of Northampton, Pamela Gare, of Fla., Candace McDougall, of Southampton; nephews, John Williams, of Omaha, Michael Garrett, of Simi Valley, Calif., Stephen Garrett, of Stockton, Wash., Kim Bierwert, of Leeds, H.M (Sonny) Garrett III, of Wash., and Donald Garrett, of Minn.; as well as cousins in Nebraska.
Funeral services were held at Czelusniak Funeral Home, in Northampton, on July 31st, with burial in Spring Grove Cemetery.
