Garreans, Charles

Charles Edward Garreans Jr. 58, a lifetime resident of Council Bluffs, passed away in his home on August 4th, due to complications from lung cancer. He was born July 22, 1962 in Council Bluffs, to Charles and Melissa (Campbell) Garreans. He spent his life loving his soulmate whom he began dating in 1985, and married her on August 22, 2002. Charles is preceded in death by both parents, Charles and Melissa Garreans; wife, Debra Anderson Garreans; sister, Christina Garreans, and son-in-law, Christopher Kephart. Charles is survived by sister, Kellie Garreans Evens and husband Wayne Evens; daughter, Melissa Fay Kephart, and fiancé Nick Chambers; son, Timothy Charles Garreans and wife, Kassie; step-children, Brandon Gutheil and wife, Sara; Tiffany Gutheil; Jimbob Anderson, Jason Anderson and Chad Anderson. Charles, also leaves behind 22 grandchildren; nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside burial service for both Charles and Debbie on August 22nd, at Keg Creek Township Cemetery. We will be meeting at Lewis central highschool, at 9 a.m., and at promptly 9:15 a.m., we will drive in a funeral procession to the cemetery where Charles and Debbie will be laid to rest together again. After the services please join the family at narrows rivers edge park for a picnic. All are welcome .
