Gilley, Leslie

Leslie Mae Gilley, aged 78, passed away on September 15, 2020, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was born on July 27, 1942, in Council Bluffs, Iowa to the late Chester and Pauline (Ward) Taylor. Leslie, known by most as Nana, loved her family with all that she had. She spent most of her time with her great-granddaughter, walking her Dog Rocky, and taking great care of her garden. She and Don were married 60 years and spent many of those camping, taking trips to the casino and spending time with family. Unfortunately, the past 3 years Leslie has battled Alzheimers, however with the dedication and commitment of her family, she was able to spend those last few years at home until she was called to her Heavenly home. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Danny Gilley. She is survived by her loving husband Donald Gilley; daughter Dianna (Dan) Olson; granddaughters Denise (Jesse) Shanno, Danielle Olson, and Dusty Olson; great-granddaughters Brynn leigh and Shaydyn Shanno. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., on Monday September 21, 2020, at the Garner Township Cemetery in Council Bluffs, Iowa.