Gillman, Raymond E.

Raymond E. Gillman, age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 30, 2020. Ray was born May 6, 1934 in Council Bluffs to the late Harry and Effie (Cross) Gillman. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Ray married Dorothy Yopp on April 27, 1962 in Council Bluffs. He worked for 18 years for the State of Iowa Training School as a youth service worker retiring in 1993. Ray loved to walk the Wabash Trail and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his sons, David and Darrell Yopp; daughters, Darlene Hansen and Rhonda Gillman; brothers, Fred, Don and Robert Gillman; and sister, Harriett Hopkins. Ray is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Gillman; daughters, Barbara (Marvin) Godden all of Council Bluffs, Gina Gillman, Leatrice (Rod Cluphf) Manning all of Tuttle, Oklahoma; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Friday, 2-4 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Military rites will be tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. The family will direct memorial contributions.