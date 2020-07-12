Gilmore, Arvid

Arvid Kenneth Gilmore, of Weston, Iowa, passed away at home on July 8, 2020. Arvid, known as "Red" to his many friends, was born on April 16, 1927, in Cadams, Neb. He grew up in southern Nebraska and graduated from Red Cloud High School. Arvid joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and served at the end of World War II and in the Korean War. He resided in Weston, from 1959 until his death. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith, of 48 years, in 2003; and two children, Laurie and Lee. He is survived by so, Alan Gilmore and wife Dr. Julia Cronin-Gilmore, of Omaha, Neb.; daughte, Ann and husband Randall Werts, of Sedalia, Colo.; grandchildren, Dr. Garrett Gilmore and his wife Dr. Mianna Armstrong-Gilmore, Collin Gilmore, and Anna Gilmore, Tanner Vanderslice, Taylor (Pat) Bruno, Tori Vanderslice; and one great-grandson, Micah Bruno. A private graveside service and burial will be held with military rites at Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Hazel United Methodist Church.
