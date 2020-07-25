Gilson, Mary
Gilson, Mary

Mary Elaine Gilson, age 79, passed away July 22, 2020. She was born on April 20, 1941, to the late George and Margaret (Whittier) Baldauf, in Council Bluffs. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1959. She worked at the Tinley, Gunn and Bloomer Schools as secretary for 15 years and Children's Square USA for 17 years. Mary loved to read, go camping, watch movies and watch the birds and squirrels. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph and Chet Baldauf; and sister-in-law, Rose Baldauf. She is survived by her husband, Dwell Gilson; children, Rick Gilson (Karen), Renee Christensen (Duane), Robert Gilson (Tracy) and Randy Gilson; five grandchildren, Gabe, Joe, and Abigail Gilson, Richard and Elizabeth Christensen; three great-grandchildren, Kailee, RJ and Zelda Ray Christensen; her sister-in-law, Berniece Baldauf; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service is 11 a.m., on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to Children's Square USA.

Gilson, Mary
Gilson, Mary
Service information

Jul 27
Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Jul 27
Memorial Service
Monday, July 27, 2020
11:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
