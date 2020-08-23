Gottbrecht, Georgia

Georgia Marie Gottbrecht, 70, died on August 18, 2020, at her sister's home, in Manlius, N.Y. She was a life-long resident of Council Bluffs, until moving to the Syracuse, N.Y., area to be with family in the last month of her life. Georgia was born the second of 4 children to Fan B. Morrison and Theodore W. Gottbrecht on March 18, 1950, in Council Bluffs. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1968. She earned a bachelor's degree in history at the University of Northern Iowa. Georgia had a strong work ethic and enjoyed a long and varied career as a teacher in the Council Bluffs school district, florist, retail sales clerk, bartender and distribution manager at The Daily Nonpareil. She also worked as a reception clerk at area motels, including, most recently, the American Inn, where she had many dear friends, including Molly, Sandy and Aeryk. Georgia loved nature, travel and cats, especially her 12-year-old cat Jaws that she rescued as a kitten from a dumpster. Her favorite hobbies included biking, woodcarving, feeding birds, gardening, cooking and reading history. She particularly enjoyed time with family. Some of her most memorable travel experiences included a family trip to Beaver Creek, Colo., watching migrating sandhill cranes, and chasing the solar eclipse of 2017. Georgia was preceded in death by her father, Theodore W. Gottbrecht, of St. Joseph, Mo. Georgia is survived by her mother, Fan B. Morrison and her step-father, Bruce H. Morrison, both of Omaha, Neb.; her sister, Carla (Mark) Bregman, of Manlius; her brothers, Theodore R. (Randi Bregman) Gottbrecht, of Fayetteville, N.Y., and Monte J. Gottbrecht, of North Fort Myers, Fla.; her half-brother, Scott C. Morrison, of Omaha; nieces, Brook Bregman, of Manlius, and Sonja (Corey Johns) Gottbrecht, of Fayetteville; nephew, Carl Gottbrecht, of Sunnyvale, Calif., and a grandniece and grandnephew. Georgia will be laid to rest next to her maternal grandparents, Carl and Minnie Hunt, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, in Omaha, Monday, August 24, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.