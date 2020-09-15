Green, Saundra

Saundra A Green. Born on May 8, 1942 to parents Jake and Helen Wilson of McClelland, Iowa. Passed away on Wednesday, September 9th at her home in Apache Junction, Arizona after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Sondie's life was rich in friendships. She had a way of making everyone feel special and always guaranteed a good time was had by all. Sondie also enjoyed watching college sports, playing shuffleboard and dominoes, cooking and entertaining. Most of all, she loved spending time with family, especially her grandkids. Alivia, Luke, Lucy and Jude brought her the greatest joy! They fondly called her "gma" or "gimme". She will be missed terribly by her husband of 60 years Terry Green of Apache Junction, daughter Joan Crowl (Rick) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, sons Scott Green (Rachelle) of Salem, Oregon and Richard (Julie) of St. Helen's, Oregon; sister Jan Mathias of Grove, Oklahoma, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews and numerous friends. Sondie wished to be cremated with a private family service at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in Sondie's honor.
