Greenlee, Cindi Lynn

Cindi Lynn Greenlee, age 63, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 8, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. Cindi was born in Council Bluffs on June 30, 1957, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She worked for Nebraska Furniture Mart in Customer Service. Cindi is preceded in death by her father Loren D. (Thelma June) Greenlee; step-father Bobby D. Long; step-brother Russell Long. Cindi is survived by her mother Karen Long; daughter Hayli Kreitzinger; son Ben (Jessie) Kreitzinger; grandchildren Jade Schrier and Bayli Kreitzinger; sisters Joni (Tim) Struck, and Wendi Messersmith, all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews; step-brothers Steven (Cheryl) Long, of Harlan, IA., Michael (Courtney) Long, of California, Robert Long, of Texas.
