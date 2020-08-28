Grell, Patricia

Patricia K. Grell, life long resident of Council Bluffs, passed away, August 25, 2020, from cancer at the age of 83. Born Patricia Kay Ramey in Goodland, KS., on January 2, 1937, the daughter of Nina and Claude Ramey of Colby, KS. She moved by train to Council Bluffs at the age of 9, and attended Pierce Street Elementary and Abraham Lincoln High School. She married Arthur (Punk) Grell in 1956, and celebrated 55 years of marriage until his death in 2011. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Ronald Lee Ramey, in 2018. Patty is survived by her four children Nancy Harts, Mathew Grell, Richard Grell and Kathy Emery; grandchildren Hannah Emery, Abby Emery, Sydney Grell, and Jack Grell; great-grandson Maddox; sister-in-law Ruth Applegate; sisters Claudia Price and Sandra Bonacci. Graveside service and burial Saturday 10:00 a.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery, Fr. Paul Monahan, officiant. Please meet at Cutler-O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m., for procession to the cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The Wounded Warrior Project.
