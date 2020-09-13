 Skip to main content
Haines, Lorna "Faye" (Emseiler)
Lorna "Faye" (Emswiler) Haines, age 100, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital March 28th, 2020. She was born January 28, 1920, to William and Verdie (Minnick) Ems wiler in Modale, Iowa. Faye lived in Crescent, Iowa the majority of her life until moving to Midlands Living Center in December 2019. Faye enjoyed reading, canning, sewing, and her grandchildren. Her pride and joy was her vegetable and flower gardens. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin in 1993; infant son in 1945; granddaughter, Kelli Joplin, in 2015; 11 brothers and sisters; three sons in law Carl Hatcher, Michael Matthews, and Leon Hansen. Faye is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis Hatcher of Council Bluffs, Saundra Matthews of Neola, and Kandice Hansen of Missouri Valley; one sister and brother in law, Lu and Bud Belt of Council Bluffs and their two daughters; five grandchildren Kimberly O'Brien, Jennifer McCance, Ethan Matthews, Melissa Way, and Cristin Livermore; nine great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her lifelong neighbors on Pokamoke Lane. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., at Grange Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The family will direct memorials.

