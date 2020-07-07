Duaine Lee Hamling, 89, of West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away on July 1, 2020, at Wesley Acres Care Center in Des Moines. He was born October 11, 1930, in Norfolk, Neb., the son of Leo and Evelyn Hamling. Duaine served in the National Guard and worked in the construction industry for numerous years. He enjoyed fishing, especially at his cabin on Spirit Lake, flying his plane and spending time with family and friends. Duaine was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Evelyn; and his son, Joe Hamling. Duaine is survived by his loving wife, Inge Hamling; brother, David (Karen) Hamling; sisters, Marcy (Terry) Noah and Karen (Ed) Bazar; daughters, Mary Field and Patti (Mark) Wayne; sons, Jeff (Debbie) Hamling and Scott (Allison) Hamling; his many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and friends. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Timothy Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. Online condolences may be expressed at the following: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
