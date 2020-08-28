Hansen, Karen (Stoever)

Karen Ann (Stoever) Hansen, age 63, of Buckeye, Arizona passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on August 27, 2020. This was following a long and valiant battle with BRCA 2 metastatic ovarian cancer and its treatment. Karen was born July 19, 1957 in LeMars, Iowa to Leonard and Gladys Stoever. She attended the Schaller Iowa School District until 1974 and graduated from Spencer Community High School in 1975. After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 1979, Karen began a long, successful elementary teaching career and soon married her best friend, Kevin Lee Hansen, on July 25, 1981 in Glenwood, Iowa. Karen loved life and the people that surrounded her at home and at work. She especially enjoyed the simple day to day activities of being a mom, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, neighbor and a wife as well as the family caretaker, i.e. "handyman", gardener, and driver. She felt blessed to have been a teacher to hundreds of young children in Malvern, Pacific Junction and Glenwood for 34 years, which was a great privilege and a huge source of pride. In 2016, fittingly, Karen was an honoree for the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation - Spirit of Courage, for her inspiring battle with cancer. In 2019, after 38 years of marriage living in southwest Iowa (Glenwood and Council Bluffs), Kevin and Karen relocated to their retirement home in Arizona to be closer to their daughters. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Gladys Stoever of Spencer and in-laws, Kenneth and Phyllis Hansen of Van Meter, as well as her nephew, Jared Selly. Karen is survived by her husband, Kevin; her two daughters, Krista Hansen of Phoenix, AZ and Kehly (Seth) Cain of Goodyear, AZ; along with Karen's siblings, Tim (Kim) Stoever of Spencer, IA, Dave (Marcia) Stoever of Milford, IA and Linda (Jeff) Selly of Faribault, MN and their children and families. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 health issues, Kevin, Krista, Kehly and Seth are tentatively planning a tribute in Iowa with date and location to be determined. Hope Hospice Program - Science Care whole body donation, cremation and private family service will take place in Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jennie Edmundson Foundation - "Spirit of Courage", Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503, or will be directed by the family.
