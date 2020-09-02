Hargrave, James

James Lee Hargrave, age 73, passed awary on August 30, 2020. James was born on June 1, 1947. Preceded in death by Parents, Gerald Arthur and Ruby Ellen Hargrave; and one sister Jane Ann. Survived by wife, Gwen Hargrave; children, Tom (Wendy) Hargrave, Lisa (Perry) Geihs, Joe (LaVae) Hargrave and David Hargrave; sisters, Marcia Hummel and Janet Leaders; 8 grandchildren; many relatives and friends. Funeral services Friday, September 4, 2020, 11 a.m., at Overland Hills Baptist Church 11151 S 90th St, Papillion, NE. Interment held at the Omaha National Cemetery with full military honors for family only. Memorials may be directed to the family.
