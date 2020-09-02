 Skip to main content
Hargrave, James
Hargrave, James

James Lee Hargrave, age 73, passed awary on August 30, 2020. James was born on June 1, 1947. Preceded in death by Parents, Gerald Arthur and Ruby Ellen Hargrave; and one sister Jane Ann. Survived by wife, Gwen Hargrave; children, Tom (Wendy) Hargrave, Lisa (Perry) Geihs, Joe (LaVae) Hargrave and David Hargrave; sisters, Marcia Hummel and Janet Leaders; 8 grandchildren; many relatives and friends. Funeral services Friday, September 4, 2020, 11 a.m., at Overland Hills Baptist Church 11151 S 90th St, Papillion, NE. Interment held at the Omaha National Cemetery with full military honors for family only. Memorials may be directed to the family.

