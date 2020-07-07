Stacey D. Harrill Stacey D. Harrill, age 58, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away May 28, 2020, at the Griswold, Iowa Care Center. Celebration of Life service, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A lunch will immediately follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.
