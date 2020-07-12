Hartje, James
Dr. James L. Hartje, 72, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., passed away at his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Dr. Hartje was born December 6, 1947, in Council Bluffs, he was the son of Lowell and Vivian (Glebe) Hartje. On August 31, 1969, Dr. Hartje married Linda Killion. She passed away October 15, 2005. He married Kem Barnett September 20, 2017. Dr. Hartje practiced internal medicine and gastrointestinal medicine in Sioux City, Iowa, for 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, doing barbeques, photography and caring for his patients and community. Dr. Hartje was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; and his brother, Tom Hartje. Survivors include his wife, Kem Hartje, of Dakota Dunes; his children, Dana Cardwell (Thurman), of Bozeman, Mont., and Shawn Hartje (Mary Sackett), of San Rafael, Calif.; four grandchildren, Owen, Hadley, Albert and Sara; his brother, Ron Hartje (Marian), of La Jolla, Calif., and mother-inlaw, Lena Killion, of Oakland, Iowa. An informal Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Treynor American Legion Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home site at the following: www.meyerbroschapels.com. Memorials may be directed to The Soup Kitchen, 1000 Douglas St, Sioux City, IA 51105.

