Arnold R. E. Hatcher Arnold R. E. Hatcher, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed away, at his residence, on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Celebration of Life visitation on Friday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Burial of cremated remains following the visitation at Garner Township Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
Service information
Jul 24
Celebration of Life
Friday, July 24, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
