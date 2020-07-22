Hatcher, Arnold
Arnold R. E. Hatcher Arnold R. E. Hatcher, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed away, at his residence, on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Celebration of Life visitation on Friday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Burial of cremated remains following the visitation at Garner Township Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.

Service information

Jul 24
Celebration of Life
Friday, July 24, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
