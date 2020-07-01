Dennis Dean Haven, 59, died at home surrounded by loved ones. He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Linda; daughters, Heather (Rod) and Shelly (Greg). Dennis was the best grandpa to Gabe, Ziannah, Zionah, Mason, Mika, Justice and Aubrey. He cherished them dearly and made sure they were all spoiled rotten. He was loved, and will be greatly missed. To respect his wishes, a private inurnment will be held at a later date.

