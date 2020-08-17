Head, Dorothy

Dorothy J. Head, age 93, passed away August 11, 2020, at her residence. Dorothy was born, July 17, 1927, in Council Bluffs, to the late Charles and Alta Fay (Bower) Gutheil.
She worked in medical records for Mercy Hospital for over 23 years and was a long time member of 5th Ave. Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, H. Robert Head, in 1993; 4 sisters and 5 brothers. Dorothy is survived by sons, David, of Lenox, Iowa; Keith and wife Diane, of Alabama, and Wayne, of Council Bluffs; 2 grandsons, Keith A. and wife Shelby, and Robert Head; 3 great-grandchildren, Julianna Jones, Lauren Head, Aydan Head; sister, Mary Ann Gardner, of Avoca, Iowa; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation, Monday, August 17th, 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., all at funeral home. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family and guests are encouraged to wear masks please.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.