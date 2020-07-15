Hearn, Mary

Mary Ellen Hearn, age 67 of Lakeville, Minn., formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away in St. Paul, Minn., on June 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life service to be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the First Congregational Church. Luncheon to follow. Please no flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in memory of Mary. Condolences to the follwing address: www.whitefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hearn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.