Hearn, Mary
0 entries

Hearn, Mary

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Mary Ellen Hearn, age 67 of Lakeville, Minn., formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away in St. Paul, Minn., on June 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life service to be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the First Congregational Church. Luncheon to follow. Please no flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in memory of Mary. Condolences to the follwing address: www.whitefuneralhomes.com.

Hearn, Mary
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hearn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News