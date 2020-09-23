Heine, Merry Webster

Merry Luanne Webster Heine. December 25, 1935 - September 21, 2020 Preceded in death by husband of 60 years Phillip Heine, daughter Phyllis Brunow, parents, 1 brother, 2 sisters. Survived by children Donald (Jill) Heine, Carol Heine, Patricia Heine, Robert (Karol) Heine, son-in-law Jerry Brunow; grandchildren Sunshine (Matt) West, Joe Brunow, Brandy (Chad) Casson, Michaela Heine, Lauren (Luke) Heine, special grandsons Ke'Ante Carr, D'Angelo Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; sister Robin (Richard) Newton; numerous other relatives and friends. Private Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to the VNA Hospice of Southwest Iowa.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.