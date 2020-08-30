Henderson, Shirley

Shirley E. Henderson, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 24, 2020. Memorial service, Thurs day, 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A lunch will follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.
