Hoover, Connie Kay

Connie Kay Hoover Connie passed away on July 2, 2020. Both Connie and her husband Tom contracted the corona virus and were hospitalized at the Nebraska Medical Center. Tom survived, but Connie did not. Celebration of Life and Burial Service will be held at the Hazel Dell Methodist Church and cemetery on Sunday, September 13, at 12:00. This will be an outdoor service behind the church (a short distance from the gravesite), so bring a lawn chair if you can, if not extras will be available. Social distancing will be observed and face-masks are highly recommended. Hopefully , this being an outdoor service, those concerned with the CoVid will feel more comfortable and attend.
