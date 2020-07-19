Hoover, Connie
0 entries

Hoover, Connie

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Connie Kay (Stanley) Hoover, age 71, passed away on July 2, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center. She was born in Council Bluffs, to the late Floyd and Cleo (Birdsong) Stanley, on September 18, 1948. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Timothy Hoover. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tom; two brothers, Lester (Mary), of Council Bluffs, and Almon, of Oklahoma City, Okla. She is also survived by her wonderful niece, Kimberly Regmi; and grandniece, Yolenna, of Omaha, Neb. Also left behind are her beloved four dogs and two cats. Connie was a member of the Hazel Dell Methodist Church and a longtime member of the Hazel Dell Friendship Club. A Celebration of Life and or graveside service will be held at a later date. Any memorials may be directed to Hazel Dell Methodist Church.

Hoover, Connie
To plant a tree in memory of Connie Hoover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News