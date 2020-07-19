Hoover, Connie

Connie Kay (Stanley) Hoover, age 71, passed away on July 2, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center. She was born in Council Bluffs, to the late Floyd and Cleo (Birdsong) Stanley, on September 18, 1948. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Timothy Hoover. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tom; two brothers, Lester (Mary), of Council Bluffs, and Almon, of Oklahoma City, Okla. She is also survived by her wonderful niece, Kimberly Regmi; and grandniece, Yolenna, of Omaha, Neb. Also left behind are her beloved four dogs and two cats. Connie was a member of the Hazel Dell Methodist Church and a longtime member of the Hazel Dell Friendship Club. A Celebration of Life and or graveside service will be held at a later date. Any memorials may be directed to Hazel Dell Methodist Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.